Gaithersburg man pleads guilty on federal child pornography charges

MARYLAND (WDVM) — A Gaithersburg man has pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges nearly three years after authorities first raided his Montgomery County home.

The investigation into 73-year-old Bruce Ralph Sturtz started back in March 2017. Months later, in October 2017, a federal search warrant was executed at his home. Law enforcement took several devices from his home and said they found nearly 1,400 pornographic videos and images of children, toddlers and babies.

Prosecutors plan to argue that he faces a mandatory minimum ten year sentence due to his prior conviction. Back in the 2000, Sturtz was convicted of a sex offense involving a minor.

