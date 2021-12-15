Gaithersburg invites artists to participate in “Storm Drain Art Project”

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The city of Gaithersburg announced an art initiative for 2022 that is designed to bring attention to the importance of protecting our Chesapeake Bay watershed.

The 2022 Storm Drain Art Contest is an initiative all artists can join. The city is asking residents to submit any piece of art that portrays the importance of protecting the Chesapeake Bay. If selected, the art will be painted on storm drain covers throughout Gaithersburg and will be used on banners, posters, coloring books and other educational materials.

“The project is all about raising awareness. We want to paint to be visible, because most of us — unless the streets are flooding, we don’t really recognize storm drains. Many people just walk right past them, so this is a great way to get into the community and spread knowledge about protecting our earth,” said Michael Weyand, watershed restoration specialist for Gaithersburg.

“We are also developing a coloring book with all the designs, not only for the winners, but for all artists, so we can share it with the community,” said Samantha Sekellick, Gaithersburg graphics specialist.

Details and specifications for the 2022 contest as well as the submission form will be published on Feb. 22, 2022, on their website.