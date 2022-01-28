Gaithersburg hosts Chinese New Year event

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Chinese New Year is approaching, and in an effort to celebrate various cultures and promote inclusion, the city of Gaithersburg is hosting an event to welcome the Year of the Tiger.

On February 3 at The Benjamin Gaither Center, residents will be able to celebrate the Lunar New Year with live performances, refreshments and cultural information.

The event will kick off around 12:45 p.m. The event is free to the public, but pre-registration is required.

Register online here.