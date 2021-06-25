Gaithersburg High School graduate gives back to the community by painting mural

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — This summer, skaters in the Gaithersburg area won’t just have ramps to look forward to — they will also be welcomed by a new community mural.

Local artist and 2008 Gaithersburg High School graduate Eric Karbeling recently completed an art mural project dedicated to restoring hope to the community.

The artist, along with City staff and Skate Park coordinators, worked together to develop a vision for local skaters to see daily and feel a sense of hope post quarantine.

Each painting on the mural has a message behind it and a piece of history for the next generation to see daily. They aim to honor the community of Gaithersburg.

“Its an honor to be able to do this. A lot of people came together to make this happen, and I am happy we could do something inspirational for the community as the world re-opens,” Karbeling said.

The Skate Park mural joins an extensive inventory of public art projects in the City of Gaithersburg and is free to the public.