Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce holds 25th Public Safety Awards

GAITHERSBURG-GERMANTOWN, Md (WDVM) – The Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce held their 25th Annual Public safety awards ceremony on Friday, honoring public safety personnel.

Guests of the pre-recorded event included senators, county council members, and more, all commending award recipients for their achievements.

GGCC President Marilyn Balcombe said the event recognizes first responders and law enforcement for their acts of service to the community.

“We’re here today to honor the men and women from law enforcement and fire and rescue for their brave deeds and community service,” Balcombe said. “The dedication and service of each of these individuals strengthens the quality of life in our community, and we’re honored to express our gratitude today and every day.”

21 personnel were honored during the ceremony.