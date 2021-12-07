Gaithersburg couple connected to multiple armed robberies arrested

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Gaithersburg couple has been arrested for their involvement in several commercial armed robberies, spanning at least six states from October through December of this year.

32-year-old Rickley J. Senning has been charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, first-degree assault, and felony use of a firearm. His girlfriend, 35-year-old Jesann l. Willis, was taken into custody with Senning and has outstanding warrants out of Virginia and Florida.

Detectives say the armed robberies happened on Oct. 12 at a 7-11 in Derwood, and an Essex bank in Rockville. Then during a traffic stop on Oct. 30, Senning assaulted a Rockville City police officer but was released a day later.

While Senning was out on bond, that’s when police say he committed the armed robbery of a PNC bank in Potomac. Senning and Willis were arrested in Washington D.C. in a stolen Honda CRV with Florida tags that were seen leaving the Potomac bank robbery scene.

