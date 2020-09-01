Gaithersburg company, Canadian government reach COVID-19 vaccine agreement

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A Gaithersburg-based biotech company has reached a COVID-19 vaccine agreement with the Canadian government.

Novavax will provide Canada with up to 76 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. Novavax says it will supply those doses to the Canadian government as early as the second quarter of next year, 2021. A release from Novavax says the company and the Canadian government are working to finalize an advance purchase agreement.

Stanley Erck, the President and CEO of Novavax said in a statement, “we are pleased to work with the Canadian government on supply of our COVID-19 vaccine, an essential step to ensure broad access of our vaccine candidate.”

Back in July, the United States government gave Novavax $1.6 billion to help fund the development of a vaccine as part of Operation Warp Speed. The company has secured over $2 billion in total funding.

The vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, is currently in Phase 2 of clinical trials.