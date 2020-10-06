Gaithersburg City Council says no to crematorium in neighborhood

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — After push back from residents, Gaithersburg’s City Council unanimously denied a local funeral home’s application to build a crematorium in a residential area of the city.

This comes after weeks of complaints about the potential impacts of building a crematorium at the De Vol Funeral Home at the corner of Rt. 355 and Deer Park Drive. The funeral home is surrounded by neighborhoods, parks, businesses and schools.

Locals raised concerns about potential emissions, smoke and ashes, and said they were worried about the appearance of a large chimney in the neighborhood. On top of that, there were complications surrounding the legality of a constructing or adding a crematorium in a residential area.

Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman didn’t have a vote in the matter, but expressed that he felt strongly that this wasn’t the best move for Gaithersburg before the council vote Monday evening.

“Many of them point to concerns about the particulates released into the air. They certainly indicated a general psychological discomfort with living that close to a crematorium. Given this nearly unanimous extensive opposition from the public, it’s just hard to argue that the plan is in the public interest,” said Mayor Ashman.

The city says De Vol is a small, family-owned business and integral to the Gaithersburg community. The mayor and council say they want to help De Vol Funeral Home find a more suitable site for crematory operations.

De Vol did not respond to WDVM’s request for comment on Tuesday.

