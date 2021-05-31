Gaithersburg candy company goes viral over chocolate-covered cicadas

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Gaithersburg candy shop Chouquette Chocolates is selling chocolate-covered cicadas to celebrate the billions of cicadas who emerged from the ground this summer.

The owner of the business, Sarah Dwyer, said the whole idea of having cicadas around every 17 years is fascinating, and dipping them in chocolate really began as just a joke. They have since received orders for over 7,000 cicadas from all around the world.

Dwyer said, “I had someone who came and said will you cover something with chocolate on a cicada; and I said, sure, why not. And then it went bonkers like boom, viral, I had no idea that was gonna happen.”

The company also went viral last year for selling Dr. Fauci chocolates at the beginning of the pandemic, which was a best-seller.

Chouquette Chocolates also provides a recipe for making these unique treats at home which is simple: gather fresh cicadas, freeze, boil, air fry, sprinkle in cinnamon, and cover in chocolate.

