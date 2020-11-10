GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted a fast track designation for the Gaithersburg- based Novavax COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
That designation allows the FDA to expedite the review of that vaccine. Novavax says it plans to start Phase Three clinical trials in the United States and Mexico by the end of the month.
“There were many vaccine candidates in development, many of those in similar phase three trials at the moment, all of them as shown in earlier stages, that individuals mount what we call an immune response,” said Azra Ghani, a professor and chair of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at Imperial College London.
“Their body reacts to the vaccine and makes the appropriate immune markers. However, this is the first time that we’ve seen actual evidence that those markers are actually generating protection against the disease itself.”
Though regulatory review of the vaccine will be expedited, Novavax says it will stay committed to a safe approach to development. The company’s president of research and development, Dr. Gregory Glenn said in a statement:
“Novavax remains committed to a data-driven and scientifically rigorous approach in demonstrating safety and efficacy, which we believe will support confidence in the vaccine in the U.S. and globally.”
Gaithersburg-based Novavax on FDA "fast track" for COVID-19 vaccine
