Gaithersburg announces municipal election results

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The city Gaithersburg Board of Supervisors of Elections officially certified the winners of the Gaithersburg municipal election for Mayor and City Council.

Jud Ashman won the race for Mayor, making this his seventh year with the title. Serving beside him will be Lisa Henderson and Jim McNulty for City Council. Each of these elected officials will serve a four-year term. They will be sworn in at a virtual session on November 15, 2021.

According to the city, the total number of ballots cast in the November 2, 2021 election was 4,836. The voter turnout was officially 13.22%. This compares to a voter turnout of 6.54% in the uncontested election for three City Council Members in 2019.

“I am excited for our team to bring more greatness to the city of Gaithersburg. We have a lot of projects that were working on to improve the area. I am happy to be serving the city again,” said Mayor Ashman.