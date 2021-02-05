Gaint Food celebrates 85th anniversary

MARYLAND (WDVM) — With 164 stores, including 153 full-service pharmacies, 82 full-service PNC Banks and 24 Starbucks locations, Gaint Food is proud to call itself the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain. This year, it celebrates its 85th anniversary.

In 1936, Gaint Food founders N.H. Cohen and Sam Lehrman opened Washington D.C.’s first grocery store. Today, Gaint Food grows more than the grocery stores, it also innovates to fit all the ways today’s busy customers want to shop, including Giant’s home delivery service, Giant Delivers, and 144 Giant Pickup locations offer even more convenient options right at shoppers’ fingertips to get the best product and prices.

“Reflecting on our 85th year is even more poignant knowing that our Giant Food family and our communities faced unprecedented challenges in 2020. I am proud that our legacy of community service continued and that our team never wavered in our commitment and service to our customers and to helping those in need,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. “As we extend our hands and hearts into many different initiatives and programs year over year – we have proudly remained at the center of our communities and hope to continue to remain a trusted leader for our convenience, integrity, quality, and service in our exciting 85th year and beyond.”

Since its foundation, Giant has offered support to local organizations and non-profits to fight hunger, improve the lives of children and build healthy communities. It has supported the community through programs and events, including its annual hunger box campaign, annual holiday giving program, regular food and essential supplies donations, engaging and supporting the military community and raising funds for pediatric cancer, among many others.

“Giant has been a pillar in communities across the Mid-Atlantic region for decades, offering nutritious, fresh groceries while supporting local organizations like the Maryland Food Bank every step of the way,” said Carmen Del Guercio, Maryland Food Bank President and CEO. “We are grateful for Giant’s extensive partnership and support of our initiatives over the years, helping us create innovative solutions to combat food insecurity across our state. On behalf of the Maryland Food Bank, I want to personally congratulate Giant on 85 years of success in building a business that prioritizes the needs of its customers while serving its communities with compassion and care.”

With the help of the entire Giant family, customers and the Giant Family Foundation, Giant will donate over $5M in monetary support to its local nonprofit and organization partners throughout its 85th year.

“Giant has played a pivotal role in our efforts to alleviate hunger in Delaware and we are grateful for their support and the impact they make on local communities,” said Larry Haas, Food Bank of Delaware Chief Development Officer.

“Giant Food has been a valued partner for many years, providing funding for our Joyful Food Markets, nutrition classes, and critical COVID-19 relief,” said Kim R. Ford, President and CEO of Martha’s Table. “Health and wellness are a primary focus of Martha’s Table’s mission, and together with the support of Giant, we’re making sure that Washingtonians have access to the resources that will allow them to thrive.”