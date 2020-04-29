Future for Hagerstown Suns remains in limbo, local business owner comments

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Suns are one of dozens of minor league baseball franchises facing an uncertain future.

Last year Major League Baseball went ahead with plans to eliminate dozens of minor league franchises across the county by the end of this season. But this season is left in limbo due to the coronavirus. The plans to build a new stadium, which could help boost tourism, are also complicating things for the Hagerstown Suns. Though a possible move would help the minor league franchise survive, Municipal Stadium neighbors say they’re attached to the current ballpark and want the team to stay in Hagerstown right where they are.

Steve Parrotte has had a popular watering hole and eatery just over the left field wall for almost a quarter-century. “If they leave town completely it is going to hurt the town,” he says. “It is going to hurt business, the neighborhood. There’s a lot of people who live around here that walk to the ballgame.”

And for Parrotte, it’s not just the emotional attachment to a minor league franchise that has been in Hagerstown for forty years. The Suns are a farm team to the world champion Washington Nationals, which adds to the excitement of fans. And the Suns are the biggest tourist attraction in the city. If they have no future here, Parrotte will feel it.

“We have a lot of people that come in here before the game and they have something to eat,” Parrotte says, “and we’re gonna miss that. It’s goning to be a little bit of a loss.”

As a business owner located just a long home run away from the Municipal Stadium batter’s box, Parrotte says he’s entitled to his own field of dreams.

“I would love to see the ballpark stay where is,” says Parrotte, “rebuild what we have here and help this end of town start progressing again.”

Parrotte will certainly miss the memories. He’s served in his establishment baseball greats Willie McGee and Bryce Harper.