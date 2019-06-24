Funkstown increases water rates in budget

Maryland

Town officials believe the higher rates will aid in improving infrastructure in the area

FUNKSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — On Monday, June 10, the town council made a unanimous decision to approve increases in both the water rate and property tax rate.

This increase is a part of the FY2020 budget for the town. In town, customers will experience a 2% increase in their water rate while out-of-town customers will experience a 3% increase.

Town officials believe the higher rates will aid in improving infrastructure in the area. The property tax rate will also be increased for the first time in approximately five years.

