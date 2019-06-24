Funkstown increases water rates in budget

FUNKSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — On Monday, June 10, the town council made a unanimous decision to approve increases in both the water rate and property tax rate.
This increase is a part of the FY2020 budget for the town. In town, customers will experience a 2% increase in their water rate while out-of-town customers will experience a 3% increase.
Town officials believe the higher rates will aid in improving infrastructure in the area. The property tax rate will also be increased for the first time in approximately five years.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App