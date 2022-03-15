WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) –Nearly a quarter-million dollars could soon give a big boost to local homeless shelters and feeding sites working to help those in need.

A national emergency food and shelter program awards the money to Washington County.

The United Way will collect applications from local agencies for grant funding.

It will help supplement emergency food and shelter programs in our area.

“Currently, the 12.3% is the poverty rate, but we have another 29% of families that are what we call A.L.IC.E. That’s Asset, Limited Income, Constrained, Employed. Those are families that are working, but they’re struggling to make ends meet. They’re living paycheck to paycheck and they’re struggling,” said Kelli Tencer, the director of community impact & investment for the United Way of Washington County.

Some families may qualify directly for the grant money if they’re behind on their rent or mortgage.