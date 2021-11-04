Funding will promote outdoor arts education for Washington County students

A federal grant will bring Washington County, Maryland students to the Museum of Fine Arts, expanding their in-classroom learning experiences.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Kids in Washington County now have an opportunity to broaden their learning in Hagerstown City Park thanks to a $12,000 federal grant awarded to the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts.

The money was made available for new education models arising from the pandemic. Are there learning experiences outside the classroom where students may be less vulnerable to COVID infection, for example, outdoor recreation?

The museum sits on the grounds of City Park, allowing students the chance to explore nature and learn more about the collections inside the museum. The grant will help the museum coordinate with schools and community youth groups.

“We’re filing the need for more outdoor activities, and we decided that we have this wonderful resource here in City Park and we have a wonderful collection of paintings, landscape paintings,” said museum director Sarah Hall.

The Washington County Public Library system and Bester Community of Hope in south Hagerstown will partner with the museum on the new grant-funded programs.