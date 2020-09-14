Funding awarded to Maryland programs to help incarcerated teenagers

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services announced more than $700,000 in state and federal funding through the Title II Formula Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention Formula grant program and Juvenile State Match Requirement program.

This funding is available to state and local government agencies and law enforcement, as well as nonprofit agencies to support efforts for improving outcomes for children within the juvenile justice system.

The Title II program offers opportunities to support efforts to serve children in the community through diversion programs. It also supports efforts that reduce and mitigate negative experiences for children in the program through trauma-informed services.

“The way that the grant works is that we get a formula from the federal government, then Governor Hogan supplements that money, with additional funds, so we can do one of his primary objectives which is to keep Marylanders safe, especially the children.” said Glenn Fueston, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services.

The grant funding will support a range of programming that helps reduce existing gaps in services to help teenagers in the system.

“These initiatives are focused on addressing the needs of youth on the whole, mitigating the impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences and providing trauma-informed services that can make a difference for their futures.” said Fueston.

