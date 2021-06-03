Fullfillery Zero Waste shop pushing plastic-free products for better environment

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — A local business owner and climate activist faced the unthinkable when the pandemic hit, like many others, they had to close their doors. Their doors have now reopened and the owners are continuing to make zero waste living more accessible.

The goal at the Fullfillery Zero Waste shop is to provide household and personal care products without being wasteful. Just two years ago, they were known as the area’s very first zero-waste shop – with a focus on decreasing single-use plastics usage in the area.

After closing the shop in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the owners shifted to an online store with curbside pickup but now they are back in full force. Customers can find organic soaps, detergents, and personal care products, with refillable or compostable packaging that is always plastic-free.

This comes at an important time as just last year Maryland became the first state in the nation to ban polystyrene food containers.

Many of Fullfillery Zero Waste’s products support the local economy using products from only local vendors.

The shop owners are hoping to expand with their ultimate goal of cutting back on the use of plastics to help Montgomery County’s goal to become carbon-free by 2035.