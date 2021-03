Image from passerby via Frederick County Fire (@FCDFRS) on Twitter.

MT. AIRY, Md. (WDVM) — An overturned fuel truck has shut down all lanes on I-70 East and West near Mt. Airy.

Police say that other vehicles were involved in the incident. Frederick County Fire and Rescue Services are responding to the site.

*photo by passerby pic.twitter.com/9OcmyWIpBU — FrederickCounty Fire (@FCDFRS) March 23, 2021