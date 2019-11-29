Frosty Friday comes back to Frederick

Over 180 stores participated with door-buster deals that people couldn't refuse.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The streets of Frederick were full of people and shopping bags for this years annual Frosty Friday.

This event kicks off the holiday shopping season starting with small local businesses. Over 180 stores participated with door-buster deals that people couldn’t refuse.

Consumers that spent $100 dollars or more at the shops up and down the street, received a gift from the Snowflake Tree.

The Downtown Frederick Partnership, a non-profit, explains why the community looks forward to this event every year.

“Everybody is always coming back because its such a great shopping destination since we do have so many independent owned businesses in downtown Frederick everyone is coming back to see what’s new this year,” Leeann Crews said.

For future holiday shoppers, city officials say parking is free every weekend downtown until the end of December.