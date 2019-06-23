Frostburg woman arrested on assault allegations involving minor

A Frostburg woman has been charged after deputies say she assaulted a minor at an elementary school.

FROSTBURG, M.d. (WDVM) — A Frostburg woman has been charged after deputies say she assaulted a minor at an elementary school.

According to the Allegany County Sheriff’s office, 31-year-old Cassandra Mckenzie-Williams is facing charges of second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Deputies say that on May, while on patrol at Beall Elementary School, they were made aware of an assault between Mckenzie-Williams and a 10-year-old student.

The student suffered minor injuries.

Deputies investigated the allegations and filed charges. Officers served an arrest warrant on Mckenzie-Williams on Friday.

She was transported to central booking and was later released pending trial.