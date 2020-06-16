Frostburg State University plans on reopening for fall semester

FROSTBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Frostburg State University announced it will be opening campus for the upcoming fall semester with COVID-19 restrictions in place. According to Frostburg State University:
- The semester will begin Monday, Aug. 17, two weeks earlier than planned, and will end two days before Thanksgiving; students will not return to campus until the spring semester.
- A number of changes will be made to classes. They will be offered through a mix of in-person, online and blended in-person/online formats. The number of students in each class will be adjusted, and classrooms will be reconfigured to provide distancing and other safeguards.
- All on-campus residence halls will be single rooms only, and access to common areas will be restricted. Students moving into residence halls will do so by appointment to reduce the number of people in hallways and elevators.
- Pending a vote from the University System of Maryland Board of Regents, it is anticipated that tuition, fees and meal plan prices will remain at the 2019-2020 levels. Room rates have been adjusted in the majority of residence halls to help students who live on campus.
- Cleaning and sanitation of buildings will be increased
