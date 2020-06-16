Frostburg State University plans on reopening for fall semester

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM)-- In the first week of new Smithsburg council seats filled, they are already trying to get the ball rolling on several hot topics.

Many voters focused on which candidates would help ensure water rates, sewer rates, trash removal, improving park amenities and if roads will be fixed. Councilmember Donnie Souders says the council is looking into constructing an internal yard waste program for the town. As of now, a third party picks up yard waste once a month but if the town creates an internal program, they can then mulch up yard debris and put it right back into their parks.