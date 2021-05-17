Frostburg State physicians assistant grads celebrate at USM-Hagerstown campus

Graduates of the Frostburg State University physicians assistant program at USM-H celebrate at their Monday commencement.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Caps off to the Class of 2021! Frostburg State University’s physicians’ assistant program kicked off the new week with a graduation ceremony at the University System of Maryland, Hagerstown campus, where the students have been studying.

This graduating class is especially proud because of all the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Family and friends were on hand to wish those earning their new degree the very best in the medical profession.

Carrie McMahon, interim program director for Frostburg State University’s physician’s assistant program, explained that graduates have been through a “13-month didactic curriculum, very rigorous, and then they move on to 11 months of clinical rotation.”

Zach Schreiber, a proud graduate, said, “It’s nice to have a lot of people who weren’t going to stay in Hagerstown are staying in Hagerstown and are going to give back to the community.”

Barbara Pierre, another graduate, said, “We’re a very special group of people and I know that everyone’s going to land on their feet.”

Pierre thinks she is close to doing just that. She is especially excited because it looks as if she is about to get a job offer in her field in Towson.