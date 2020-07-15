Frostburg State grad traveling the country for adventure, volunteer work

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — For those with a sense of adventure, and a commitment to volunteer work, meet Seth Stivala of Cumberland, Maryland.

The Frostburg State University graduate decided to pay off his student loans by working jobs while hiking the Atlantic seaboard and doing a volunteer project and charity work in each state. Well now, after a scuba diving excursion off the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Australia, he is packing his van to visit all 50 states, an experience he says is restoring his faith in humanity.

“I’m really excited to get started,” says Stivala. “You know, meeting people and traveling, exploring the U.S and seeing everything it has to offer.”

And Stivala will be blogging along the way and he says he’d like to write a book on the experience.

