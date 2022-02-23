CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — A Frostburg man is facing a number of drug charges and even tried to hide more suspected drugs from officers after he was arrested.

At around 11 o’clock on Tuesday night, 25-year-old Andrew Hopkins of Frostburg, Maryland was stopped by an Allegany County Sheriff’s deputy on I-68 near Cumberland after the deputy observed Hopkins commit a number of traffic violations.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop for the violations and a probable cause search of the vehicle. The deputy found what they suspect to be cocaine and heroin.

Suspected cocaine and heroin recovered from the traffic stop. Photo courtesy of the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office

Hopkins was then arrested and placed in the deputy’s patrol car where he tried to hide a plastic bag containing more suspected cocaine and heroin.

Hopkins was transported to the Allegany County Detention Center and is facing charges of possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine.