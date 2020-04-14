Frostburg man accused of driving stolen vehicle while on drugs

MIDLOTHIAN, Md. (WDVM) — A Frostburg man is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle and driving under the influence of drugs after three separate people reported the suspect Tuesday morning.

Maryland State Police troopers from the Cumberland Barracks first responded to a report at 6:30 a.m., of a purple Ford Mustang “driving at a high rate of speed and illegally passing vehicles on northbound Rt. 220 in the area Shooter’s Bar and Grill.” Shortly after, another caller reported the Ford Mustang was driving the wrong direction on I-68 westbound. Police said they didn’t find the Mustang at either locations.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Robert Brian Winner, was finally located by police after a third report from a resident on Fairview Farm Road in Midlothian. The resident told police a man driving a purple Ford Mustang allegedly pulled into his barn and tried to enter the home, but ran away when the resident approached him. Police found Winner hiding on the resident’s property.

Winner was taken to the hospital for an emergency evaluation and will be charged for theft of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs and numerous other criminal and traffic related offenses, according to police.

Police determined through investigation that the Ford Mustang the suspect was driving was apparently stolen from a business parking lot in the Bloomington area shortly before the incidents.