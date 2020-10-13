Frostburg awarded for continued sustainability projects

FROSTBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Frostburg was honored for continued sustainability actions by Sustainable Maryland.

Frostburg, which had previously received this acknowledgement in 2017, has continued efforts and projects with its “green team,” a collaboration between people who live in the city and its government. Most recently, they have worked on creating a community garden, installed bike lockers for the Great Allegheny Passage trail and created an “Edible Arboretum,” according to a release from Sustainable Maryland.

“Projects like these definitely improve our community, help our community, and help us stay ahead of the curve in terms of sustainability actions that help protect us from environmental and economic changes,” said Frostburg Community Development Director L.J. Bennett.

Bennett said that some of Frostburg’s initiatives have been interrupted due to COVID-19, including an annual project, “Beautify the Burg,” that involves groups of community volunteers and participants from Frostburg State University. These groups would typically meet in the morning before splitting up to do community work such as painting lampposts and helping in gardens and parks.

“Primarily, I hope for us to be able to get together as a community without facemasks and social distancing restrictions because we’ve overcome the current pandemic that we’re experiencing,” Bennett said. “COVID-19 has limited our actions and our abilities to meet and to perform actions that we would do as a group.”

Sustainable Maryland is a collaboration between the Environmental Finance Center (EFC) at the University of Maryland and the Maryland Municipal League, according to its website. The certification has been an ongoing program, and municipalities may qualify for it about once every three years, Bennett said.

In order to qualify, a city must have a green team and must receive a certain amount of points through sustainability projects and programs throughout the years.

Frostburg was one of 12 municipalities to receive this award this year, according to a release. This is Frostburg’s second round in the program.

“We’re just really thrilled to be able to offer programming and projects that improve our community,” Bennett stated.

Frostburg Mayor W. Robert Flanigan said in the news release, “Our mission has always aimed toward improving our community and the livability of Frostburg. … We have a saying, ‘Frostburg, it’s just cooler here!’ and Sustainable Maryland helps us stay that way.”

