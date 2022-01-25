Friends remember Valerie Belfoure

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — “She was loved… I mean, she is love… she is just light, love like everything good about a person there could ever be is her. And we don’t mean that lightly,” Angela Munoz, Valerie’s best friend and former co-worker, said.

“I’ve never meant anyone like Valerie… There is no one like her,” Brittany Lewis, Valerie’s best friend, said.

Friends met at Bull’s and Bears Restaurant and Pub in Downtown Hagerstown to remember their own…

Valerie Belfoure… Their dear friend Valerie died recently due to COVID-19 complications.

And Tuesday, Jan. 25 – they came together to cherish her, grieve the heartbreaking loss and relive the memories that she left behind.

“Definitely couldn’t have been a better, more selfless person on this planet. I mean, literally, they would do anything for anyone at any time for any reason,” Devan Boppe, Valerie’s best friend and former co-worker, said.

She’s selfless like she loves, she loves like deeply all the time like it’s just things will never things just won’t be the same without there’s going to be a very very deep hurt here. I think for a long time.

Even when Valerie was struggling with her own issues… she still put others before herself…

“I’ve planned my baby shower here, and she, you know, told everyone I’m going to have the oxygen tank and I’m rolling it in like I’m absolutely not missing it like stop it,” Lewis said.

Valerie’s presence made such a big impact in the Washington County community — where many will miss her big, positive energy and loving smile.

“I don’t know. I talked to several people that said they don’t know if they can even come in here yet because to pull up and not see her car outside and not walk in and be greeted with like a ‘hi buddy’ or ‘hi friend,” Lewis continued.

“And you’re going to be trying to fill her big shoes. Trying to keep you know the warm the love the welcoming,” Munoz stated.

“She was the light…” Lewis stated.