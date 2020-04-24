Friends gather to remember a good heart on a motorcycle

CLEAR SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Funeral services are set in Hagerstown Saturday for Gary “Pappy” Boward of Clear Spring. By all accounts, Boward was held in high esteem, especially in his hometown.

“Pappy” was highly regarded as an advocate for motorcycle safety in Maryland and across the country. It was a passion he also applied to support veterans groups everywhere. And he took a special interest to help those fighting addictions, from alcohol to narcotics.

Friends gathered for an informal memorial tribute to Boward in his hometown of Clear Spring the day before his funeral, and were joined by their delegate to the Maryland General Assembly, who recalled what an important influence Boward was at the State House to shaping public policy for important causes.

“You know when you talk about titans in Annapolis, ‘Pappy’ – Gary Boward – was one of those titans,” said Delegate Mike McKay (R – Allegany, Washington). “His ability to be able to walk into an office and be known by the gatekeeper or the person at the desk was legendary.”

And though Boward would extend his good works well beyond his roots, he never lost sight of where he was grounded.

“Of course he was selfless helping local residents in their need,” said Wayne Blevins, a longtime friend of Boward.

Scott Snow and his wife, Susie, worked with Boward for decades helping service veterans and anyone down on their luck. They say he always found a way to have motorcycles lead the crusade.

“He was known from one end of the state to the other,” Scott says. “It was a pleasure to walk the halls of Annapolis with him. Everyone in Annapolis knew Gary.”

Friends in Clear Spring remember all the Christmas toy deliveries Boward made and how he partnered with the Washington County Sheriff’s office for a community program aptly named “bikers and badges.” According to all who knew him, his life was marked by countless acts of kindness.