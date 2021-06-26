Friday night blaze in Bethesda

BETHESDA, Md. — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) is investigating a blaze at a vacant business on Wisconsin Avenue near Willows Lane Friday night in Bethesda.

In an updated tweet Saturday morning Pete Piringer, the chief spokesperson for MCFRS, said the vacant bar and restaurant on the 7,000-block of Wisconsin Avenue is being investigated after a fire broke out at 9:30 p.m. Friday. The fire was extinguished, but Wisconsin Avenue was shut down at one point while firefighters put out the flames.

Update – 7141 Wisconsin Av, Bethesda, vacant restaurant/bar; Cause, under investigation; Area of Origin, inside room which contained several large electrical panels, a gas-fired water heater & a light fixture; Damage ~$75K; no injuries; Wisconsin Avenue was shut down for a while https://t.co/pQwMPwW8kg pic.twitter.com/3wvKPAlDtQ — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 26, 2021

The area of the building where the fire broke out is said to have had large electrical panels, a gas-fired water heater, and a light fixture with damage estimated at $75,000. No injuries were reported.

WDVM will bring you the latest details on the investigation as we learn more from Montgomery County, Maryland officials.