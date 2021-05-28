Free stroke screenings were given to Montgomery County residents

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to the CDC, every 40 seconds, someone in the United States experiences a stroke.

In effort to help prevent this issue, Sunrise of Bethesda offered free stroke screenings to Montgomery County residents.

The event was in partnership with Nest & Care, a local Home Health Care Agency. These screenings were available to residents of all ages.

Community members were able to receive a full examination to determine their risk factors and gain insightful information on how to prevent and handle a stroke.

“Know what your risk factors are and learn how to take control of that. I think if people can understand the risk of stroke it can help protect many individuals,” said Katharina Villanueva, CEO and administrator of Nest & Care.

According to the Mayo clinic, many factors can increase your stroke risk, such as:

Being overweight or obese

Physical inactivity

Heavy or binge drinking

Use of illegal drugs

High blood pressure

Cigarette smoking or secondhand smoke exposure

High cholesterol

Diabetes

There will be other health events like this throughout the summer. All updates will be available on Nest & Care’s website.