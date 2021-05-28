Free stroke screenings were given to Montgomery County residents

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to the CDC, every 40 seconds, someone in the United States experiences a stroke.

In effort to help prevent this issue, Sunrise of Bethesda offered free stroke screenings to Montgomery County residents. 

The event was in partnership with Nest & Care, a local Home Health Care Agency. These screenings were available to residents of all ages.

Community members were able to receive a full examination to determine their risk factors and gain insightful information on how to prevent and handle a stroke. 

“Know what your risk factors are and learn how to take control of that. I think if people can understand the risk of stroke it can help protect many individuals,” said Katharina Villanueva, CEO and administrator of Nest & Care.

According to the Mayo clinic, many factors can increase your stroke risk, such as:

  • Being overweight or obese
  • Physical inactivity
  • Heavy or binge drinking
  • Use of illegal drugs
  • High blood pressure
  • Cigarette smoking or secondhand smoke exposure
  • High cholesterol
  • Diabetes

There will be other health events like this throughout the summer. All updates will be available on Nest & Care’s website.

