Free-Range Kids helps children in Frederick learn all elements of theater

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Free-Range Kids is a new nonprofit performing arts center in Frederick that teaches children about the arts and other theatrical elements.

Located in the Francis Scott Key Mall, Free-Range Kids is an educational space that offers production, drama, custom design, and more. The goal is to allow the youth to immerse themselves in the arts at an early age.

Organized by Elizabeth Lucas she wanted kids to have a way to express themselves, whether it is through writing, singing, or crafts.

Lucas says the pandemic has brought a lot of isolation and stress into children’s lives and she believes an interactive program like this can help bring fulfillment to the youth.

“Performing arts is a great way for kids to communicate with each other and access their creativity, anyone can use theater as a way of expression, and I believe children can benefit a lot from this program,” said Lucas.

The larger company Free Range Humans is also opening a new 4000 square foot space, that will allow adults to collaborate and perform with various artists.

This space is also located in the mall right down the hall from Free-Range Kids.

Beginning next month, Free-Range Kids will be offering summer classes for children interested in theater.

