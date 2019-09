WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — If you’re a Washington County resident and at least 55 years old, The Humane Society of Washington County in Maryland is waiving your adoption fees.

The waiver applies to cats of all ages, as well as dogs who are at least 5 years old only on Thursday, September 19.

The Humane Society tweeted the waiver is in celebration of the United Way Day of Caring.