FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Parking meters and garages in downtown Frederick will be free on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Free holiday parking will be available every weekend through New Year’s Day beginning on Saturdays at 8 a.m. to Monday’s at 6 a.m. Free parking will also be able on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Shopping hours will also be extended on Frosty Friday for several shops and restaurants from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.