Free HIV testing will be held on August 27 in Emmitsburg

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Friday, August 27, the Frederick County Health Department, in partnership with Seton Center Incorporated, will be offering free and confidential HIV testing.

According to health experts, in 2019, over 900 people in Maryland were diagnosed with HIV, however, Frederick County has reported 13 new diagnoses. This is an effort to spread awareness and celebrate National Faith HIV & AIDS Awareness Day.

The Frederick County Health Department is encouraging residents to come out this Friday and get tested.

“It’s important for people of all walks of life to know that HIV does not discriminate. It’s also important to know your HIV status and start treatment if your process, the whole testing process only takes about five minutes and you’ll have your results immediately,” said Rebecca Coyle, Community Outreach Worker.

This event will be held from 11 am-2 pm at the Seton Center Outreach and Family Store, 226 East Lincoln Ave, Emmitsburg MD 21727.

For more information, visit https://health.frederickcountymd.gov/.