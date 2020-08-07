Free COVID-19 testing expands in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing in Germantown and Wheaton Friday.

Test results are expected to take three to five days, according to the health department. Results will be sent via email or by phone if you do not have an email address. Appointments are not required, but encouraged to help reduce wait times.

Below is the time and dates of Friday’s COVID-19 testing:

Germantown : 8 a.m. to noon at PlumGar Community Recreation Center (19561 Scenery Drive, Germantown)

: 8 a.m. to noon at PlumGar Community Recreation Center (19561 Scenery Drive, Germantown) Wheaton: 8 a.m. to noon at Wheaton Library and Community Recreation Center (11701 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring)

If you are unable to make the dates listed for Friday, click here for additional testing days and times in Montgomery County.