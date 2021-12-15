Free Christmas Tree recycling at county solid waste sites

Christmas tree farmers say scorching temperatures and droughts across the Pacific Northwest are partly to blame. (Getty Images)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The Washington County Department of Solid Waste is offering free Christmas tree recycling to Washington County residents. All lights, ornaments and nails must be removed from the tree. Trees will be accepted daily from Dec. 27, 2021, through Jan. 31, 2022.

The county said that the Christmas tree recycling locations are as follows:

Forty West Landfill , one mile west of Huyett’s Crossroads off Route 40 on Earth Care Road (Monday – Saturday from 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

, one mile west of Huyett’s Crossroads off Route 40 on Earth Care Road (Monday – Saturday from 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.) Greensburg Convenience Center , 13125 Bikle Road (Tuesday – Saturday from 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.)

, 13125 Bikle Road (Tuesday – Saturday from 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.) Hancock Convenience Center , 6502 Hess Road (Tuesday – Saturday from 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)

, 6502 Hess Road (Tuesday – Saturday from 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.) Kaetzel Convenience Center , 2926 Kaetzel Road (Tuesday – Saturday from 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)

, 2926 Kaetzel Road (Tuesday – Saturday from 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.) Dargan Convenience Center, 2201 Dargan School Road (Tuesday – Saturday from 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)

They noted that all locations will accept a maximum of 2-trees per household.