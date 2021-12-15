Free Christmas Tree recycling at county solid waste sites

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Christmas tree farmers say scorching temperatures and droughts across the Pacific Northwest are partly to blame. (Getty Images)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The Washington County Department of Solid Waste is offering free Christmas tree recycling to Washington County residents. All lights, ornaments and nails must be removed from the tree. Trees will be accepted daily from Dec. 27, 2021, through Jan. 31, 2022.

The county said that the Christmas tree recycling locations are as follows:

  • Forty West Landfill, one mile west of Huyett’s Crossroads off Route 40 on Earth Care Road (Monday – Saturday from 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)
  • Greensburg Convenience Center, 13125 Bikle Road (Tuesday – Saturday from 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.)
  • Hancock Convenience Center, 6502 Hess Road (Tuesday – Saturday from 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)
  • Kaetzel Convenience Center, 2926 Kaetzel Road (Tuesday – Saturday from 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)
  • Dargan Convenience Center, 2201 Dargan School Road (Tuesday – Saturday from 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)

They noted that all locations will accept a maximum of 2-trees per household.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories