Fredrick Police TIU arrested man in connection to drug trafficking

FREDRICK, Md. (WDVM) — Members of the Fredrick Police Department’s Tactical Investigations Unit (TIU) made an arrest in a months-long investigation of illegal drug trafficking.

Police believed Brandon Deon Muse was actively involved in the illegal trafficking and distribution of several different types of drugs. Those drugs include cocaine, crack cocaine throughout Fredrick County Maryland.

Authorities were able to obtain a search warrant for his car and his home. Muse was arrested after he crossed state lines and traveled from Leesburg Virginia to Frederick County Maryland.

He was taken to the Fredrick County adult detention center and is being held without bond. He is being charged with multiple drug counts.