Frederick Co. Board of Education announces superintendent’s retirement

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Board of Education announced that their superintendent, Dr. Theresa Alban, will be retiring.

Alban has served as Superintendant of Schools since 2011 and will leave her position on Dec. 13, 2021. During her time as superintendent of schools, she served on the Board, the Children of Frederick County and the Frederick County School community.

Alban had been put on administrative leave less than a week ago after the Justice Department investigated the school system’s alleged mistreatment of students with disabilities.

Dr. Mike Markoe is appointed by the Board of Education of Frederick County as the interim superintendent for the remainder of the school year.