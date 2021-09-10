Frederick’s “In the Streets” event returns this weekend

FREDERICK, MD (WDVM) — An event that Frederick residents missed last year due to the pandemic, returns to Market Street downtown.

“In the Streets” brings thousands of people together to celebrate Frederick’s nonprofit, craft beverage, and music communities. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. with a mile run followed by a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at 11 a.m. Attendees can also look forward to an “Up The Creek” party at 5 p.m. in the Carroll Creek Amphitheater.

“Many love downtown already, but there are always new faces that fall in love with the downtown,” said Jennifer Martin, Executive Director of Celebrate Frederick. “And then there are always new businesses coming in so it’s important to showcase the vibrant business community we have in Frederick.”

Celebrate Frederick says that they recommend anyone who attends to wear a mask.