Frederick youth programs partner to celebrate MLK Day of Service

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick youth programs came together Monday and participated in a Martin Luther King Day of Service.

The goal was for the service to be youth friendly, while also instilling the importance of citizenship and helping your community. The Boys and Girls Club wrote letters to Frederick Health frontline workers, while the YMCA made blankets for the homeless.

Mark Billups, the Director of Innovation at the Boys and Girls Club of Frederick said an MLK quote that motivates him is, “If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way.”