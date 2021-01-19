Frederick veteran works to help other veterans

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Dr. Xavier Bruce felt a calling to help others battle against negative patterns that he had seen in his own life before. He followed this calling, writing a book documenting his own experiences as well as starting a for-profit and nonprofit to help support minority veterans.

“Black veterans, I believe, have a longer list of pain points when we get out, just from things we had to deal with in the military for so many years,” Bruce said.

Bruce had struggled with family issues as well as military service. His re-entry into society after his service inspired his books.

His journey helping others started off with workshops, a workbook and cards with his for-profit that would help veterans from the inside out, but then he realized that this work played into a nonprofit.

“Black veterans and men and women, they want a familiar face,” he said.

His work has recently shifted online due to the pandemic, and he has been offering online courses with the same goal that he has had all along – helping veterans.

“When COVID hit, I had to pivot. I wasn’t able to get in front of veterans anymore,” he said.

His nonprofit, Uplift In-Powerment, has been focusing on the same services working on helping holistically. They are hosting their first event, a veteran clothing drive, this Saturday at Frederick Mission from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.