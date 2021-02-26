Frederick United celebrates Black History Month

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In honor of Black History Month, Frederick United is hosting a Black Excellence event on February 26.

The goal of the event is to show the positive contributions of Black people that impact the Frederick community. The celebration will take you through a journey of Black history, incorporate keynote speakers and highlight Black businesses.

Another component of the celebration is discussing what the black community hopes to see in the future and how their allies can support their mission.

Kristen Lundy, President of Frederick United, said, “it’s important to know history, it’s important to know where you are now. However, we need to start having the conversation, while we were in the thick of some of the situations right now to prepare ourselves for the future. We frequently have a lot of youth that view some of our content. And it’s important for them to see people that look like them doing great things now, maybe they might view you guys and say hey I want to do something like that too.”

The event with be livestreamed from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Click here to RSVP.