Frederick to launch new ambassador program

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A new ambassador program is making its way to the city of Frederick. According to the city, this new program will focus on beautification, outreach and visitor hospitality.

City officials say that the ambassadors will patrol the streets in uniform while being on the lookout for unwanted behavior. They will also work as a one-stop shop for information.

Instead of residents and visitors calling multiple offices, the ambassadors will be there to offer in-person assistance to point residents in the right direction.

“It’s a program that’s been used in other communities, as a way to create a kind of force multiplier for municipal governments to create just a better living for resident, business, and visitor experience,” said City of Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor.





The city says ambassadors are paid positions, working out on the street five days a week to provide information.

