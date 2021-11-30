Frederick Student Success Fund asks for donations

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — On this ‘Giving Tuesday,’ Frederick Community College is asking for your help in donating to the FCC Student Success Fund, which supports students in danger of dropping out of classes.

The FCC Foundation began participating in Giving Tuesday about three years ago, helping students that may drop out due to unanticipated emergencies.

Giving Tuesday is a worldwide initiative to come together through generous acts of kindness whether it be money, time or goods.

“Last year FCC awarded more than a million scholarships to over 1100 students. and we made extra money available during the pandemic so that students could come to FCC and continue with their education,” said Deborah Powell, the executive director for the FCC Foundation.

The fund can help students pay for food, rent, transportation, auto repairs, utilities, and more.

“With as much as we try we can’t plan for an emergency so we never know things might pop up and given the size of our student body we never know when an emergency might, you know might happen. some students may never have an emergency and then we have some students who you know, live paycheck to paycheck,” said Michael Thornton, scholarship program manager for FCC.

The foundation continues to help students like Jada stay in school.

“Living in a single family home, we don’t really have that much money to spare, so I really needed a support in paying for classes and even if I was in danger of dropping out, I would still have money to pay for my classes if I dropped out,” said Jada Ruiz-Smith, a first-year student at FCC.