Frederick Sheriff’s Office outlines policing policy in tense County Council meeting

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office discussed policing policies and training before the County Council, which ignited disagreement on the very existence of systemic racism in America.

Sheriff Chuck Jenkins began his remarks Tuesday through a virtual meeting highlighting the backlash facing law enforcement following nationwide protests after the death of George Floyd.

“We here locally, including the sheriff’s office, all the agencies, were kind of pulled into this controversy, into the unrest and I believe unjustly criticized and faulted for what occurred out in Minneapolis,” Jenkins explained.

Jenkins explained his desire to speak with the seven-member council to clarify how deputies perform their duties throughout the county, including the detention center, in an effort to “reform” public opinion on law enforcement.

“What is necessary, I think, if for the general public to reform the way it views law enforcement and get a real understanding of what we do, how complex what we do is, and the diverse roles of law enforcement,” said Jenkins.

The sheriff clarified that deputies are not trained to perform chokeholds, nor is it a practice within the sheriff’s office. When it comes to all levels of use of force, ranging from presence on-scene of an incident to lethal force, all deputies are trained every year.

Jenkins adds that the office is currently phasing out the use of K9’s in apprehending suspects, and instead their role will solely include drug detection.

A point of contention during the meeting arose as Jenkins pronounced that he doesn’t believe there is an issue of systemic racism.

“I do not believe that [systemic racism] exists in Frederick county and I’ll expand that to nationwide,” said Jenkins. “You have to look back at every individual incident.”

“I think it’s disturbing as it is shocking that you believe that,” Councilmember At-Large Kai Hagen (D) said. “If you deny that it even exists, everybody who cares about it at all or thinks it is a legitimate concern is going to think that we have a problem when the sheriff’s department that it doesn’t exist at all.”

On the matter, Councilmember Steve McKay (R-District 2) warned of applying national issues to local communities, like Frederick County.

“We have to be really careful to not overgeneralize these issues and the problems that we may see evidenced elsewhere and then assume that they are also occurring here,” McKay added.

According to office’s 2019 Use of Force Analysis, the agency received a total of 102,655 calls. Deputies report using force in 74 of those calls or .072% of all calls

Councilmember Jessica Fitzwater (D- District 4) questioned a disparity within the analysis that shows 33 percent of use of force incidents involving black individuals as that demographic only accounts for 10 percent of the total population.

“We don’t investigate a crime, we don’t investigate a traffic stop or any other even based on race, ethnicity, gender, sexual identity. We don’t,” Jenkins said.

“You can defend that a use of force was appropriate and you can also see disparity and improve things like training,” Fitzwater explained. “I don’t think these things are exclusive.”

In 2019, the sheriff’s office began incorporating training on area of implicit bias, anti-bias, and hate crimes, and are expected to continue annually.

At the end of the meeting, Jenkins invited all members of the council to tour the agency and see their operations first-hand.