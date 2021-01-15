Frederick Sheriff Jenkins responds following rally for his removal

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A group of Frederick residents rallied for Sheriff Jenkin’s removal as Sheriff, but Jenkins says he has no intentions of stepping down.

Sheriff Jenkins commented on the recent rally saying that the Democrats and supporters of liberalism don’t support his office’s deportation of criminal aliens and laws being enforced. He also added that this group continuously attacks his views because he is honest and tells the plain truth.

In a written statement Sheriff Jenkins added, “They hate that I stand up for what is right, to the extent possible protect the law-abiding citizens of this county, and also respect and protect their rights.”



Sheriff Jenkins also wanted to make clear that he thinks the rally was a bust.