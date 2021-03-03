Frederick Restaurant Week runs through Sunday, May 7

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — This week marks Frederick Restaurant Week, a time to support and enjoy your favorite local restaurants and try some new spots to eat!

This year’s Frederick Restaurant Week features unique and fine dining options available in Downtown Frederick and the surrounding area. Participating restaurants will offer diners multi-course meals at appetizing prices.

This year’s “Visit Frederick” is partnering with T-Mobile, who is sponsoring a contest giving those who order from the restaurant week menu the chance to win a $200 gift card to a restaurant of their choice.

Melissa Muntz, Communications and Marketing Specialist at Visit Frederick, said, “This year more than ever we are excited to be able to host Frederick Restaurant Week. We actually hosted our first ever summer restaurant week this past summer. And I think really now more than ever we want to make sure that people are contributing to our local economy, they’re enjoying their old favorites, they’re trying something new, even if that’s in carry-out form. They’re still patronizing these local businesses in a way that perhaps they wouldn’t without restaurant week.”

Frederick Restaurant Week is happening now until this Sunday March 7.