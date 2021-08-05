Frederick reinstating mask mandates in city facilities

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Since Frederick is considered a community of substantial transmission, the city is requiring masks in all city facilities regardless of vaccination status and putting a pause on in-person meetings.

The Mayor and Board of Alderman will still meet in person, but other meetings will stay virtual for the time being. If you are a presenter at a meeting or an employee of the city, you will have to go through a COVID-19 screening, such as temperature checks and taking a questionnaire.

“It is critical for us to make sure that can do what we need to do for the city so that we can give the services to the residents, and we can’t do that if our employee basis isn’t healthy,” said City of Frederick Communications Manager Ashley Waters. “But we’re still at work, we’re still making decisions, we’re still trying to move this community forward… and we can’t do that without public input.”

The public will still be able to participate in meetings virtually and the city is implementing this for a 30 day period.