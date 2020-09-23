Frederick police search for two suspects involved in stabbing

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick investigators are looking for two male suspects believed to be involved in a stabbing.

According to the Frederick Police Department, arrest warrants have been issued for 27-year-old Rickey Wooten and 19-year-old Jajuan Anderson in connection to the stabbing of a man on Sunday night.

Courtesy of the Frederick Police Department

Police say the victim was found along South Jefferson Street and Columbus Avenue with a stab wound to the bed. The Maryland State Police Aviation Division transported the victim by helicopter to a trauma center and he is expected to survive.

Based on a preliminary investigation, both suspects are facing first and second-degree assault charges. Investigators believe the victim and suspects knew one another and that the attack was not random.

Anyone with information on these suspects or their whereabouts is asked to contact 301-600-2102. Detective Wolfe is the primary investigator; she can be reached at 240-549-4450. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the department’s tip lines: